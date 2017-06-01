Burglar breaks into Suffield Dunkin’ Donuts

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A burglar broke into a Dunkin’ Donuts in Suffield early on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police say an employee was in the Mountain Road building just after 2 a.m. when the burglar broke in through the back. They say officers arrived two minutes later, but the burglar had already taken off.

Police describe the suspect as an approximately 5’5″ tall, thin, white male wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. They say a beige- or tan-colored sedan was seen in the area around the time of the burglary and may be involved.

Officials are not sure if this incident is related to burglaries at other Dunkin’ Donuts in the area.