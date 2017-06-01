Clinton Police identify man who stole donation jar from gas station

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Clinton Police say they have identified the man who swiped a donation jar from a gas station.

It’s hard to see in the video, but a man takes the jar in his right hand and shoves it under his jacket.

This happened Tuesday night around 6:30 at the High Street Shell Station in Clinton.

There was about $50 in the jar, officials say.

According to police, they got some tips that helped them figure out who took it. Police have not named him yet and will not name him until they have a warrant.

If you have a tip that may help, call Clinton Police.