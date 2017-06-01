Connecticut lawmakers react to U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement

Related Coverage Trump says US will abandon global climate accord

(WTNH) — Lawmakers from Connecticut quickly weighed in on President Trump‘s announcement to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement Thursday afternoon.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said that future generations will have to pay the price for this decision.

Withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement is a grave mistake – and it is our future generations who will pay the price. Our nation has a proud history of leading by example and we do not cower from the hard work of making the world a safer place. History will judge this presidential administration harshly for its collective failure to address one of the most pressing global issues of our lifetime. For our part, in Connecticut we will continue building on our efforts to address climate change with common sense, practical initiatives that will help to build and grow our economy. Unfortunately, we lack a strong partner at the federal level as we go about this incredibly important work.”

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman described Thursday’s decision as a compromise to human health.

The Paris Climate Accord is a covenant, a promise to our children and those who come after, a treaty signed by nearly every other nation in the world, and a bond that connects us to fellow human beings wherever they are on the globe. The United States has done the unthinkable and broken that promise. In doing so, we compromise human health and the health of the planet. The agricultural, economic, and human repercussions will be felt in the years to come. The disgrace to the Trump Administration is immediate.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said that withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement makes America a lesser nation in jobs and innovation.

No one can fight and win if they abandon the field. America has been made a lesser nation by withdrawing from the Paris Agreement: in jobs and technology, in innovation and leadership, in saving our planet and rolling back the progress we’ve made in combatting climate change. America will regret relinquishing leadership and carelessly abandoning a commitment that would make our country greater. The looming disaster of climate change is now on the shoulders of those in the Trump Administration who have undermined our credibility around the world, and jeopardized the safety and prosperity of future generations.”

U.S. Sentator Chris Murphy called the decision a moral abomination.

Leaving the Paris Accord is a moral abomination. Our duty, as temporary occupants of this earth, is to leave the planet for our children and grandchildren in at least as good a condition as we found it. By turning our back on the global effort to stop the catastrophic warming of our planet in such a public and spiteful way, President Trump risks dooming the future of the planet and the future of our civilization. If climate change continues unchecked, the great coastal cities of the world will be wiped out, crops will fail, and people will die. That’s not hyperbole – that’s science. Luckily, this does not need to be our fate if we choose to invest in cleaner ways to power our world. But by pulling out of the Paris Accord, the United States signals it does not want to be part of this vital effort. The withdrawal from Paris is part of a strategy, pushed by the new anarchists that surround the president, to shrink the United States back into its borders and end a century of U.S. global leadership. This is a gift to the Chinese and the Russians and other ascendant nations who will eagerly fill this leadership void. And to make matters even worse, as the rest of the world pursues a course of renewable energy, all the millions of jobs that go with that transition will be created in countries that stay in the Paris Accord. The president’s decision to leave Paris is both a planet killer and a job killer.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro believes the withdrawal will roll back years of environmental progress.

President Trump’s disastrous decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement will roll back years of progress in our fight against climate change. More than 190 countries all agree that climate change is real and it is extraordinarily disappointing that President Trump is choosing to sit on the sidelines when the world needs us to act. With this decision, President Trump and his climate-denying advisers continue their assault on science and the environment. I strongly urge the Trump Administration to reconsider this decision and make the right choice for our children and grandchildren. We have a remarkable opportunity to address one of the most serious man-made issues of our time and protect our planet’s future, but we must act now.”

Congressman Joe Courtney said the decision will put the United States on the wrong side of history.

Today’s decision puts the United States squarely on the wrong side of history,” said Courtney. “The United States is the second largest carbon emitter in the world, and the Paris Climate Accord proved that our nation, and the global community as a whole, has recognized that a zero-emissions, clean energy economy is the only path forward for a sustainable, sound future. In Connecticut, we’ve taken this to heart: over half of all electric power generation jobs are in the solar sector-more than natural gas or any other fuel. These jobs are not only going to dominate our economy in the future – they are already a major part of our economy today. Turning our back on the Paris Climate Accord leaves our nation without a seat at the table as the world determines climate and clean energy policies, raises troubling questions about whether our nation stands by its commitments, and undermines states like Connecticut that have longstanding commitments to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.”

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty said that American workers will be harmed as this decision will hurt the U.S. economy.

The President’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord is a mistake for American jobs, American innovation, American leadership in the world, and the future of the planet. American companies are creating jobs every day to meet the world’s need for sustainable, affordable energy. By turning his back on global markets and global commitments, President Trump is hurting American workers, reversing the growth in our economy, and endangering the wellbeing of the ever-larger number of Americans who live in areas that are bearing the costs of erratic weather patterns that are the hallmark of climate change.”