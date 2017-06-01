Cruisin’ Connecticut – Tour from the Top of Lighthouse Point Park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of Lighthouse Point Park.

The park is best known for two things: its carousel and the lighthouse, where it got its name. Let’s start with the carousel.

There are a total of 69 horses, a camel (there are only three in the world), and two chariots. The horses were first carved in 1911. The carousel is detailed with gold leaf and painted in Japanese oil.

The historic carousel is the backdrop for many weddings and events. From the carousel, we go round and round we go, all the way to the top of the lighthouse.

The original lighthouse was wooden and was built in 1805. It was replaced in 1847 with the one that is currently standing. The body of the lighthouse was made of brownstone, which was quarried in East Haven. All the brick on the inside of the lighthouse is from New Haven. You get a panoramic view atop the lighthouse, with sights of downtown New Haven, West Haven Bridgeport and even down to Stratford.

Oh, and you have to climb 72 steps to get the top. So bring your fit bit. The lighthouse is open to public tours about five times a year.

Learn more details about Lighthouse Point Park, its hours and parking information, here.

