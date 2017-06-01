Dangerous period for young drivers

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- The auto club AAA is sending out a specific warning to teenage drivers and their parents as the summer months approach. The club labels the period the ‘100 Deadliest Days’, which actually began on Memorial Day weekend.

During the period, fatal crashes involving teens increase by fifteen percent compared to the rest of the year.

AAA says speeding is a factor in about 30 percent of those crashes. But, speed is just one of the factor contributing to many of those accidents, the other is distraction.

Authorities say drivers on smartphones are a factor in six out of ten crashes involving teenagers. AAA is reminding drivers to always buckle up and take other precautions when they hit the road this time of the year.