Dangerous period for young drivers

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)- The auto club AAA is sending out a specific warning to teenage drivers and their parents as the summer months approach. The club labels the period the ‘100 Deadliest Days’, which actually began on Memorial Day weekend.

During the period, fatal crashes involving teens increase by fifteen percent compared to the rest of the year.

AAA says speeding is a factor in about 30 percent of those crashes. But, speed is just one of the factor contributing to many of those accidents, the other is distraction.

Authorities say drivers on smartphones are a factor in six out of ten crashes involving teenagers. AAA is reminding drivers to always buckle up and take other precautions when they hit the road this time of the year.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s