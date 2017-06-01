Father and son arrested for assault in West Haven

Related Coverage Armed man safely taken into custody by West Haven police

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Haven Police Department has arrested a father and son after they allegedly assaulted two men in the Armstrong Building on 7 Saw Mill Road on Wednesday.

At approximately 12:04 p.m., officers responded to the Armstrong Building for what was originally reported as an irate man with a gun barricaded in the building. Officials say it was later determined that an assault took place inside of the building with one suspect armed with a handgun.

Officers shut down the area and rerouted both pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic for safety. The male suspect was removed from the building safely by police negotiators and the Special Response Team.

As part of the investigation, officers executed three separate search warrants including one at a residence in Stratford. At that residence, the handgun used during the assault was recovered, as well as three additional handguns.

Officials say Mark J. Fabrizi, 49, and his son Mark T. Fabrizi, 26, were arrested and charged for the assault of the two men.

One victim suffered serious injuries and the other victim suffered minor injuries, according to West Haven Police.

Mark J. Fabrizi was arrested and charged with assault with a firearm, unlawful restraint, assault in the third degree, two counts of threatening, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Mark T. Fabrizi was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit assault with a firearm and conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint.\