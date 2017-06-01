Father and son face charges after chase, crash with police in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a father and son are facing charges in connection with a chase and crash with police.

It all started when police were told about two motorcycles driving erratically on Brushy Plain Road on Thursday night.

When an officer spotted the father and son, police say the two reversed their bikes into his cruiser and kicked it. The duo took off then police say the son, Gino Vella crashed in to the front of another cruiser, lunched into the passenger side window and bit an officer’s hand.

Gino and Anthony Vella are facing a long list of charges.