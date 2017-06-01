Friday showers may contain small hail

The active weather continues at the end of the workweek. A disturbance moving through Connecticut Friday midday through the afternoon will trigger isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. A very cool pool of air over the northeast enhances the odds of those showers/storms containing small hail. The main threat for any showers/storms on Friday is between 12pm-7pm, with the first showers likely in western CT, and the last exiting from east CT late in the day.

Some of the thunderstorms that rolled through Wednesday evening and Thursday brought hail to Connecticut. The severe t-storm Wednesday evening dropped hail from New Milford to Meriden. Thundershowers on Thursday afternoon in eastern Connecticut also brought hail. Check out the ReportIt! photo below from Lisbon.

Hail forms several thousand feet up in the sky, and the colder the air, the more easily it will grow. It slowly melts as it falls to the ground, but if it’s large enough, it will reach the surface as a ball of ice. You can share your hail photos and videos with us by using the ReportIt! feature on the News8 app or emailing it to us at reportit@wtnh.com.