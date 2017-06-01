Gas leak at UConn leads to building evacuations

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A gas leak at the University of Connecticut on Thursday afternoon has caused multiple buildings to be evacuated according to a university spokesperson.

The school said that a construction crew was working on the site of a barn that burned down recently when a backhoe struck a gas line and caused the line to leak.

The UConn Dairy Bar and the Jones Building have been evacuated.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Connecticut Natural Gas is currently traveling to the site to investigate the leak.