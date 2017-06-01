Hamden man arrested on child pornogrpahy charges

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Hamden has been arrested on child pornography charges after more than two years of investigation.

Officials say Luis Rivas-Vasquez, 56, turned himself in to Hamden police on Wednesday.

In Feb. 2015, authorities conducted an investigation after seizing computer equipment belonging to Rivas-Vasquez. Further investigation led to the discovery of 13 movie files of suspected child pornography.

An arrest warrant was issued and Rivas-Vasquez then turned himself in. He has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and was released after posting a $35,000 bond.

Rivas-Vasquez will appear at Meriden Superior Court on June 14.