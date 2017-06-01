Hartford police make firearms arrest following fight

(Image: Hartford Police Department)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is lauding its officers who they say helped to “peacefully deescalate” a fight between a man and woman on Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received reports of the fight in the area of Huntington and Ashley Streets around 7 a.m. on Sunday, police say. A caller reported that the two had gotten into a green Honda Accord, and that the man appeared to be holding a firearm.

Patrol officers located the man and woman, as well as the handgun, and 40-year-old Terrance Mitchell was placed under arrest. He was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm and “numerous motor vehicle charges.”

