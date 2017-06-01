Hurricane season officially begins

(WTNH) — Thursday marks the official opening of hurricane season, and meteorologists are predicting it could be a busy one.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting between 11 and 17 named storms this season. Between five and nine of those storms are expected to become hurricanes, with four potentially becoming major hurricanes.

Major hurricanes are classified by having wind speeds of at least 111 miles per hour.

The next name on the tropical storm list is “Bret.”

The last major tropical storm to affect Connecticut was Hurricane Sandy back in Oct. 2012.