Hurricane season officially begins

By Published:
Wind and water from Hurricane Matthew batter downtown St. Augustine, Fla., Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(WTNH) — Thursday marks the official opening of hurricane season, and meteorologists are predicting it could be a busy one.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting between 11 and 17 named storms this season. Between five and nine of those storms are expected to become hurricanes, with four potentially becoming major hurricanes.

Major hurricanes are classified by having wind speeds of at least 111 miles per hour.

The next name on the tropical storm list is “Bret.”

The last major tropical storm to affect Connecticut was Hurricane Sandy back in Oct. 2012.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s