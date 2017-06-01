Judge to decide if probation program will be offered to students connected to UConn student’s death

19-year-old Jeffny Pally was a sophomore at the University of Connecticut (File)

(WTNH) — A judge is expected to decide whether a special probation program will be offered to six students connected to the death of a UConn student.

Authorities say 19-year-old Jeffny Pally fell asleep in front of a university fire department door after drinking alcohol last Oct. A department SUV accidentally ran the sophomore over while responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

Six students were charged with giving the underage student alcohol.

