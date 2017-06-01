Local experts react to US pulling out of climate pact

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo smoke billows out of the chimneys of the Neurath lignite power plant in Neurath. Germany. World leaders affirmed their commitment Thursday, June 1, 2017 to combating climate change ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on whether he would pull out of the Paris climate accord. Trump is expected to announce his decision on Thursday afternoon. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP,file)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Local experts told News 8 President Trump‘s decision to remove the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement is bad for Connecticut.

Huffington Foundation Professor of Economics and Environmental Studies at Wesleyan University Gary Yohe said, “The Paris accord throughout the century will reduce the likelihood of severe flooding events everywhere around the world, along the coastline but certainly Connecticut.”

Yohe said the Unites States and China account for 40 percent of the worlds emissions. He added withdrawing from the deal will speed up climate change.

If there were a second term and we continued outside of the accord I still expect that the rest of the world continue on but the United States would fall further and further behind in creating job in alternative energy.”

Yohe told News 8 withdrawing from the pact won’t create more jobs in the fossil fuel or coal industry. He says the ship has sailed for coal, because there’s no demand for it.

“The coal industry has been suffering for 15 years the President can sign an executive order that we are going to reopen coal mines that have closed; and that won’t create a single job in the coal mining industry,” said Yohe.

Alternative energy sources have become the job creating boom. There are now more than 400,000 people employed in alternative energy. Yohe believes leaving the pact will slow the growth of those jobs.

Yohe said Connecticut faces risks of drought and flooding along the shoreline.

When big storms come by the flooding events are potentially very damaging; and now even a normal Nor-Easter is causing flooding.”

Those who live along the shore say they climate has changed over the years. Stephen Golembieski said, “I noticed that it gets hotter later in the months now instead earlier.”

Some think it will set America back. “It sets America’s clock back 200 years. We are trying to solve problems with old ways of doing things that just don’t work anymore,” said Golembieski.

