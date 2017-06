HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents and families at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center got a high octane energy boost on Thursday.

Race car drivers from all around the state as well as New England dropped by the Hartford-based hospital’s family resource center to say hello.

During the visit, kids got to meet the different drivers and see what it is like to sit in a real race car.

The drivers also took time to sign autographs and take pictures with the kids.