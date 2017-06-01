Man and woman arrested in Manchester after waiting for package with 11 pounds of marijuana

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after waiting for a package containing 11 pounds of marijuana in Manchester.

Police say the East Central Narcotics Task Force received a tip on Thursday that led to an investigation into two people who were receiving a large package of marijuana from California. The package was addressed to a person who lives in the Town of Manchester. Throughout the investigation, it was learned that the homeowner had no knowledge that a package was being delivered.

The Narcotics Task Force stopped a vehicle leaving the scene occupied with two people. Officials identified those two people as 60-year-old Catherine Conney and 33-year-old Michael Williams. According to officers, Conney and Williams were waiting for the package to arrive in order to take custody of it from the residence. Inside of the package was just over 11 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $50,000.00.

Conney is being charged with possession of: crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, paraphernalia in a school zone and controlled substance. She is also being charged with Conspiracy to: possess more than four ounces of marijuana, possess marijuana with intent to sell, possess drugs in a school zone and posses drugs with intent to sell in a school zone. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Williams is being charged with possession of: marijuana less than 1/2 ounce, paraphernalia in a school zone, controlled substance. He is also being charged with conspiracy to: possess more than four ounces of marijuana, possess marijuana with intent to sell, possess drugs in a school zone and possess drugs with intent to sell in a school zone. His bond was set at $50,000.

The East Central Narcotics Task Force, in cooperation with other municipal and federal law enforcement agencies, is interested in stopping illegal narcotics sales and use in the Manchester, South Windsor, Vernon and Glastonbury communities. Anyone with information pertaining to any illicit drug activity is asked to contact the East Central Narcotics Task Force at (860) 645-5548. All calls will remain confidential.