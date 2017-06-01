Man shot in head in his home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was shot in the head in New Haven on Thursday night.

According to police, the man was inside of his home on Greenwood Street when he was shot by someone outside around 10:18 p.m. Officials say the bullet went through the man’s first floor window and hit him in the head.

The man is being treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital, but there is no update on his condition at this time.

The suspect is described as a shorter, thin man wearing an over sized, black, hooded sweatshirt and light colored jeans. Officials believe the suspect fled north on Greenwood Street towards George Street on Foot.

The city’s ShotSpotter system reported 10 shots were fired.

Police have recovered ballistic evidence and the investigation is ongoing.