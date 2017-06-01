Maternally Challenged: Connecticut mom writes book about laughing through the tough times

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)-  Raising a child with special needs can be challenging but one local mom is taking a unique approach by laughing through the tough times. Kathy Chlan writes a blog called “Unfiltered Mom” and just published a book called “Maternally Challenged: How My Special Needs Son Taught Me To Sack Up & Laugh!”

Chlan says raising a child with special needs can be hard but the one thing that can get you through this roller coaster ride of “motherhood” is laughter. In the book, she includes funny stories about the mistakes she made as a mom and some tips for mothers that sometimes you have to just accept things.

 

