May’s weather saved us money

Sure nobody wants to see chilly temperatures as we head into June. In fact, our temperatures today will be the only at/above average ones over the next week:

The month of May was anything but enjoyable in my eyes. We had only 6 days that ever made it above 70 degrees and plenty of rain! 15 days during the month had rainfall, and many more got stuck with lots of clouds. Here is the monthly summary:

What’s funny to look at is that our temperatures have actually had almost as many above average days as we did below average. That gave us a temperature on average of .5 degrees above normal but keep in mind this statistic is skewed. It accounts for night-time temps that have been warmer than average. This makes sense considering during cloudy nights our temperatures never cool quickly. So what made May save you money? I’ll respond to that by asking a question…When was the last time you used your heat? And aside from that three day hot spell, when was the last time you used your air conditioning in your house? I haven’t used either in at least a month. Typically this time of the year we’re already cranking the a/c up and spending tons of money on the electric bill.

This is my attempt to give you a glass half full approach to this not so great forecast…did it work?