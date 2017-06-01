Milford Police Investigating Accident

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Milford police are investigating after a motorcycle accident left two people injured. Police say it happened on May 31 at 4:30p.m. at the intersection of North Street and Sigwin Drive.

Police say the motorcycle driver and a car collided, throwing the motorcyclist from the bike. That driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the car was also taken to the hospital, for minor injuries.

Police say they are still investigating the accident. Police say if you have any information you should give them a call.