Motorcyclist dies in accident in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist has died after a motor vehicle accident in Willimantic on Thursday night.

Willimantic Police say they responded to the accident around 8:10 p.m. involving a motor vehicle and motorcycle on Route 32 (Windham Road) at Quercus Avenue.

Medical personnel in the area responded and tried treating the operator of the motorcycle, but determined he had died.

The motorcyclist’s identity is being withheld so officers can notify the next of kin.

The Accident Reconstruction Team is on the scene and will be for the next few hours. The road will be shut down while they process the scene.

Police say they are looking for anyone that may have witnessed the accident, and request anyone with information to call Lieutenant Glode at the Willimantic Police Department , 860-465-3135

