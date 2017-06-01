New London Police arrest man with backpack full of pot

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A traffic stop by New London Police wound up with a foot chase with a man and a backpack full of pot.

Wednesday around 5:34 p.m. police pulled over a car. They say when they walked up and looked in, there was a backpack on the front seat with a strong smell of marijuana coming out of it.

Police say when they questioned the driver, 28-year-old Jerome Hudson, he grabbed the backpack and took off on foot. Police chased him through several streets. They say during the chase he took off his shirt and ditched the backpack, but police found them, and Hudson.

Police say the backpack had more than a half pound of pot inside. Jerome is facing a list of drug charges.