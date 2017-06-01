Nine at last, Supreme Court justices sit for class photo ahead of busy month

Washington (CNN)– Supreme Court justices took a break from the final month of the term on Thursday to pose for their updated class photo and showcase the newest member of the court: Neil Gorsuch .

As the cameras clicked, some justices smiled broadly, others looked slightly annoyed with having to participate in a formality that comes as the justices are racing to finish the last opinions of the term. Chief Justice John Roberts sat in the first row, flanked by the two most senior justices: Clarence Thomas and Anthony Kennedy. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg abandoned her usually lacy neck collar for a colorful beaded “jabot.”