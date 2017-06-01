Police continue to search for killer from New Haven homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A killer is still on the loose after a gruesome homicide in New Haven exactly four weeks ago.

Officials say 52-year-old Sherri Ruffin was found dead in her apartment on Jennings Way last month.

According to police, she was strangled then found bound and gagged.

News 8 called police on Thursday to find out if they have any leads.

They said when there is new information, they will release it.