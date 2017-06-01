Police in Hartford busts home for guns and drugs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Hartford made an arrest on Wednesday after surveillance operation in the area of West Boulevard and Rodney Street.

The investigation led police to 96 West Boulevard on the first floor. Police recovered two semi-auto pistols, one sawed-off shotgun, numerous rounds and caliber ammunition, crack cocaine, $5,200, digital scales and packaging materials.

Ronnie Alexander, 26, of Hartford, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of firearms, possession sawed-off shotgun, theft/possession stolen firearm, and possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and drug factory.