Pushback on anticipated withdraw from Paris Climate Accord

FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will be speaking alongside environmental advocates condemning President Donald Trump‘s anticipated withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

That talk is set for Thursday, June 1 in Hartford.

Blumenthal says if the U.S. does exit the agreement it will be a big blow to global efforts world wide. Adding that withdraw from the agreement will hurt U.S. leadership abroad, job growth and investment in clean energy projects.

There are 195 nations who have signed the pact.