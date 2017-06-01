Republicans accuse Democrats of breaking finance law

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — In an elections complaint, Republicans in a Connecticut town are accusing Democrats of receiving illegal in-kind contributions.

The Connecticut Post reports the Republican Town Committee chairman in Fairfield announced the complaint a week before a special Board of Selectman election.

Chairman James Millington alleges the Democratic Town Committee should have paid $60,000 in rent for their party headquarters. He says financial statements show the party paid $2,450. The building’s managing partner has a longtime relationship with local Democrats.

Democratic Committee Chairman Steven Sheinberg calls the complaint baseless. He says party paid based on what was “reasonable” considering the “premises were then empty.”

A spokesman for the State Elections Enforcement Commission says the complaint has been accepted for investigation.

The special election takes place next Tuesday.

