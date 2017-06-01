Sen. Blumenthal calls for more federal funding to combat Fentanyl

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling for more federal funding help combat the lethal opiate, Fentanyl.

He and 13 other senators are urging the Senate Appropriations Committee to increase screening capabilities for Federal Agents to reduce the amount of Fentanyl being smuggled into the United States.

“This new measure which was introduced on a bi-partisan basis would enable us to heighten the fight against opioid abuse and addiction in Connecticut,” said Senator Blumenthal.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin.

