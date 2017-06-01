Sen. Blumenthal to reject President Trump’s budget for transportation funding

Published:
In this Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 file photo, an Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn. Federal railroad regulators endorsed an ambitious and costly plan to rebuild the congested Northeast Corridor over the next 30 years by shoring up crumbling infrastructure, running more trains and building new tracks that would allow speeds of up to 220 mph on a stretch of the Washington-Boston route. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will be speaking out against the President’s budget involving transportation funds.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will be at the Greenwich train station on Thursday, to push for rejection of President Donald Trump‘s recent budget proposal.

The Senator says President Trump’s plans guts rail safety and service fund nationwide.

Senator Blumenthal will also discuss a safety plan letter he wrote to Metro-North President Joseph Guilietti. The plan details the risk of rail “heat kinks” which are caused by hot weather.

The Senator wrote up this letter following the Metro-North derailment in Rye, New York in early May, which was likely caused by heat warping the rails.

Senator Blumenthal is scheduled to speak at the Greenwich train station at 11 a.m. on June 1st,

