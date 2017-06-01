ShopRite announces closure of West Haven store

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials at the ShopRite supermarket company announced Thursday that they intend to close their West Haven location on Campbell Avenue, which would eliminate 148 jobs.

The ShopRite of West Haven has been a fixture in town, given its central location in the New Haven Shopping Plaza, and proximity to the University of New Haven campus. The supermarket chain recently opened a new store on Bull Hill Lane in Orange, which sits on the border of West Haven.

Of the 148 position to be eliminated, 144 of these employees are paid hourly, many of whom are represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers Unit, Local 371. The remaining four employees expecting termination are on salary.

The company is ensuring current employees that they will be receiving all earned wages, as well as expected benefits, at the time of the location’s closure on July 29th.

