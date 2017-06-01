Stonington wants to get flood insurance discount back

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A few years ago, residents in flood zones saw their flood insurance rates rise. They know why now that the town is working to get a lost discount back.

Before First Selectman Rob Simmons took office in 2015, the town lost its Director of Public Works and Town Engineer which left no flood plan manager in place.

“They left all of the paperwork for the FEMA flood insurance program on a desk and it just sat there,” said Simmons.

To his surprise, FEMA told the town it would no longer get a flood insurance discount because nine properties didn’t comply with the agency’s flood hazard regulations.

“For some of the homeowners it was relatively easy, but for others it was very complicated,” said Simmons.

The owner of a home on River Road which recently received a certificate of occupancy was surprised she was out of compliance.

“She never had any water in the cellar as far as I know so what’s the big deal,” said Al Antoch who lives across the street from the home which now needs flood vents in case a big storm hits.

“The flood vents are designed to bring the water in so it doesn’t knock the building down and then the water goes out,” said Simmons.

The town which cleared the land for the vents plans to pay more than $20,000 total to help bring the last two homes into compliance and that should help 1,300 residents like Antoch who could see their rates drop.

“My insurance rate is out of sight,” said Antoch.

He’s skeptical the town’s effort will help.

“The way the government works nothing goes down, it all goes up,” said Antoch.

“We’re hopeful we’ll get back in because we have spent literally hundreds of hours working on this problem,” said Simmons.

The first selectman is hoping to hear back from FEMA by the fall.