Stretch your dollar in June with these deals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It is the first day of June and with the new month comes new deals! We are stretching your dollar with the best deals of the month so you can plan out your spending.

The big holiday this month is Father’s Day, so to start, think about all the father’s day type gifts for dad that will be going on sale and think about if there’s anything you’ve been needing you can get a good deal on.

June is all about fitness and fathers! Father’s Day falls on the 18th and there are already deals out there. The Deals of the day on Amazon are already dad-focused right now, Bass Pro Shops has a sale and pretty much all department stores. Make sure to pick up any tools you need for home repair projects while these sales are underway. Fitness because people are skipping the gym for outdoor activities. If you want to join a gym, you’ll probably find great sign-on incentives and deals on workout equipment.

Other deals: if you’re a BJs member, now through July 5 you can save 25 cents on gas when you buy certain qualifying items, ask your location about it!

Look for deals on paint this month, people usually end paint projects in the warmer months because of how hot it is, so prices on supplies come down a bit.

You’ll start to see sales on swimwear this month but wait until July to buy designer clothing. That’s when Nordstrom has their big anniversary sale. You might find other stores cutting prices too to compete.

Friday is National Donut Day. Dunkin Donuts has already announced a free treat with every drink you buy.

Vacuums are another good buy this month! The new models are usually rolled out in June so if you’re in need of a new one, retailers are going to be looking to clear out older models.