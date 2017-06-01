Victim Advocate warns about computer virus

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  —  The state Victim’s Advocate Office wants computer users to be aware of a new, different approach scammers are using to infect computers.

The scam is called  “The ‘Hoeflertext’ font wasn’t found” and it infects computers with viruses and malware.

Computers are infected when a user using Google Chrome clicks on a website with poor security that displays unusual symbols and then a pop up is displayed saying “The ‘Hoeflertext’ font wasn’t found.”  It then prompts you to fix the issue by updating Google Chrome by clicking on a button and downloading updates, but you are really downloading malware.  The Victim Advocate’s Office says don’t click on it, exit out of the site and clear your data cache.

The Victim Advocate’s Office says that legitimate warnings from the Chrome Browser will never appear as overlays to a web page.

