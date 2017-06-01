VIDEO: Texas police officer fights jail inmate

GARLAND, TX. (WTNH) — A fight between a Texas police officer and a jail inmate was caught on camera.

The inmate, Noah Lofquist, admitted to mouthing off at the officer after his arrest. He says he even challenged the officer to a fight, but only if his handcuffs were off.

When the pair arrived at the jail, the officer took the cuffs off and the two began to fight. The inmate took seven blows to the head and a knee to the face.

“I was sober enough at that point to know not to do anything because I didn’t want my situation to get any worse,” said Lofquist.

The inmate had to get 8 staples in his head.

The officer was suspended for 56 days, but Lofquist believes the officer should have been charged.

