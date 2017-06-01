Waterbury teacher arrested after allegedly stealing $7,000

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury teacher is facing charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars.

Watertown Police, say 51-year-old Kimberly Holden of Oakville was arrested on April 13 on a larceny charge.

The Mayor of Waterbury, Mayor O’Leary confirmed that Holden is a teacher in the City of Waterbury. He told News 8, “It’s disturbing. It always is. Anytime a school teacher or anyone who is in charge of children finds themselves in trouble with the law, obviously the district takes it very seriously.”

The charges came after a person who Holden knows reported funds from their bank account being withdrawn.

The complainant said that approximately $7,000 from their sole account had either been withdrawn or transferred by Holden.

The withdrawals and transfers occurred on numerous occasions between August of 2015 and March of 2016.

The ranges of the money withdrawn or transferred varied between $280.00 and $1,000.00.

Detectives investigated the complaint and obtained an arrest warrant for Holden based on the evidence. She was released on a $1,000 bond.

Mayor O’Leary said there will be an investigation into what happened. “We will look into it very carefully before the teacher returns to work,” he said.