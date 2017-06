WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — There was an invasion of kids in downtown Waterbury on Thursday night.

More than 2,000 public school students hit the road for the city’s 5th annual Kids Marathon.

When it first started five years ago, Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary won a grant to run this in the Brass City.

Now it’s paid for by local sponsors.

The Mayor says it promotes physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle.