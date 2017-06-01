West Haven Police find missing 10-year-old boy

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police have found a missing 10-year-old boy on Thursday shortly after they issued a Silver Alert.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 10-year-old Eshwar Balakumar who is described as an Asian male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at 4’6″ and weighs 70 pounds, according to officials.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., West Haven Police announced that Balakumar had been found and was in good health.

He was last seen wearing a blue basketball t-shirt, shorts and sneakers. He had been missing since Thursday.