West Haven Police find missing 10-year-old boy

Courtesy: West Haven Police Department

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Police have found a missing 10-year-old boy on Thursday shortly after they issued a Silver Alert.

Police issued a Silver Alert for 10-year-old Eshwar Balakumar who is described as an Asian male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at 4’6″ and weighs 70 pounds, according to officials.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., West Haven Police announced that Balakumar had been found and was in good health.

He was last seen wearing a blue basketball t-shirt, shorts and sneakers. He had been missing since Thursday.

 

