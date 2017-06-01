What’s Brewing: Amazon’s new drone delivery and a guide to monetary wedding gifts

By Published:

(WTNH)- Amazon is one step closer to making their drone delivery a reality. This week, the company was granted a patent for a shipping label that includes a built-in parachute.The system would be used to drop packages from drones and make sure they’re not damaged when they land. The drone concept is not legal yet in the U.S. but they are using it in Britain.

Now that it’s wedding season you might be running into the ever-so-delicate decision of “how much do we give the bride and groom?” Wedding blog, “Tender” helps people send and receive cash for weddings, and they found how different states rank. They suggest $245 for Vermont, $73 for Arkansas, and Connecticut is at $200 for a gift.

A new survey says Americans aren’t taking their paid vacation. In fact, the average employee only took half of the days they earned in the last year. The research was done by Glassdoor. Here’s some of the reasons why:
34% fear getting behind on their work.
30% believe no one else at their company can do the work while they’re out.
22% said they want to show complete dedication to their job.
And, 21% feel they can never be disconnected.

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s