What’s Brewing: Amazon’s new drone delivery and a guide to monetary wedding gifts

(WTNH)- Amazon is one step closer to making their drone delivery a reality. This week, the company was granted a patent for a shipping label that includes a built-in parachute.The system would be used to drop packages from drones and make sure they’re not damaged when they land. The drone concept is not legal yet in the U.S. but they are using it in Britain.

Now that it’s wedding season you might be running into the ever-so-delicate decision of “how much do we give the bride and groom?” Wedding blog, “Tender” helps people send and receive cash for weddings, and they found how different states rank. They suggest $245 for Vermont, $73 for Arkansas, and Connecticut is at $200 for a gift.

A new survey says Americans aren’t taking their paid vacation. In fact, the average employee only took half of the days they earned in the last year. The research was done by Glassdoor. Here’s some of the reasons why:

34% fear getting behind on their work.

30% believe no one else at their company can do the work while they’re out.

22% said they want to show complete dedication to their job.

And, 21% feel they can never be disconnected.