1 injured after transit bus slams into apartment in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was injured after a transit bus hit a building in Vernon Friday morning.

Rescue crews told News 8 on the scene that one person was in the apartment when a transit bus slammed into a building on West Street just before 6 a.m.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The apartment was heavily damaged and is now uninhabitable.

The fire department cleared the scene. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

