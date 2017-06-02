1 injured after transit bus slams into apartment in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– One person was injured after a transit bus hit a building in Vernon Friday morning.

Rescue crews told News 8 on the scene that one person was in the apartment when a transit bus slammed into a building on West Street just before 6 a.m.

VERNON UPDATE: First arriving unit reports transit bus vs building. Possible heavy damage to building. There are no reported injuries. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 2, 2017

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The apartment was heavily damaged and is now uninhabitable.

VERNON CT: #VernonFire is responding to the area of 100 West St for a MVA vs building. Building Official requested to scene. Possible no inj — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 2, 2017

The fire department cleared the scene. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.