106 arrested in northern New York drug clampdown

CANTON, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury has charged 106 people with dealing and trafficking narcotics in northern New York‘s St. Lawrence County.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says Friday the sting involved two drug rings. The suspects are accused smuggling and selling heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Police seized more than $94,000 worth of drugs and several weapons during an 11-month investigation dubbed “Operation Gravy Train.” Two dozen state, local, and federal enforcement agencies were involved.