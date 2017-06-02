2 children suffer potentially serious injuries after car rollover in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Two children have potentially serious injuries after the car the were in rolled over in Manchester on Friday night.

Troopers say at approximately 6:20 p.m., a car rolled over with six passengers on I-84 eastbound on the exit 60 off ramp. They say four to five of those passengers are reported to be children. Two of those children have potentially serious injuries.

All of the people involved in the accident have been transported to hospitals. The children have been transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The exit 60 off ramp reopened around 10:35 p.m.

