5 people arrested for vandalism in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Five people have been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a building in Wallingford early Friday morning.

Police say at approximately 5:14 a.m., they were dispatched to Alleghany Ludlum Steel on 80 Valley Street for reports of individuals vandalizing the interior of the building. When officers arrived, they saw several broken windows and several broken pieces of electronics. Several rooms within the building were vandalized with writing on the walls and items within the rooms were broken. Several tools were also stolen from the building, but police later recovered them.

Officers say the dollar value of damage is unknown a this time.

Additional officers who responded to the scene saw a 16-year-old juvenile and 18-year-old Alyssa Bowers running in a field away from the Alleghany building. The two suspects were taken into custody. Officers then learned that two additional suspects may have run to Bowers’ residence on West Street. Her house is in the same neighborhood as the Alleghany building. Bowers said she believed the two suspects may have broken into her house to hide from the police.

When officers attempted to make contact with the residents at Bowers’ house, they recognized a 15-year-old juvenile from previous police encounters inside. Officers gained entry and took the juvenile into custody. An additional suspect identified as 20-year-old Jose Cardona was located hiding inside of a closet at Bowers’ house. Officers confirmed with residents at Bowers’ house that the juvenile and Cardona did not live there, nor did they have permission to be there.

Officers located a fifth suspect at his residence on South Street, which is also in the same neighborhood as the Alleghany building a short time later. According to police, 21-year-old David Locklear was taken into custody without incident.

Bowers was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief. She was released on a $10,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 12.

Cardona, of West Haven, was charged with burglary, larceny, criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit: burglary, larceny and criminal mischief. He was released on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 12.

Locklear was charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on June 12.

The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with burglary, larceny, criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit: burglary, larceny and criminal mischief. The juvenile was also charged with a second count of criminal mischief after kicking out the rear window of a police cruiser that they were being transported in.

The 15-year-old juvenile was charged with burglary, larceny, criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit: burglary, larceny and criminal mischief.