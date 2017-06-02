Administrator, HR Business

Job Description

Plan, direct, coordinate or liaise one or more administrative services of the business unit, such as records and information management, reports and accounts payable, facilities planning and maintenance, operations, human resources, and other office support services. This position reports directly to the VP/GM.

Principle Duties & Responsibilities:

Direct or coordinate the supportive services of the business unit

Prepare and review operational reports

Acquire, distribute and store supplies and manage vendor relations

Maintain employee HR files and health & welfare data

Administer employment processes: benefits, onboarding/orientation, leave benefits, and management of payroll

Assist management with effective and consistent performance management

Assist with accounting: purchasing, and accounts payable/receivable

Liaise with Sr. Leadership, Corporate, Labor/Union Relations

Plan, forecast, administer and control budgets

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Interpersonal savvy – relates well with all people.

Builds rapport and effective relations, and uses diplomacy and tact. Confidentiality is crucial.

Approachability – is easy to approach and talk to; is a good listener

Action Oriented – enjoys working hard, and is action oriented

Problem solving & decision making – uses logic and methods to solve difficult problems, finds sources for input, makes good decisions based upon a mixture of analysis, wisdom, experience, and judgement.

Planning/organizing – prioritizes and plans work activities, uses time efficiently and develops realistic action plans

Developing self & others – confident and assertive when providing coaching, guidance or direction.

Training/Equipment: Proficient in Microsoft Office desktop applications; excellent Excel skills preferred. Exponent and Union experience a plus.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements: High stress office environment with deadline pressures. Position will require day-to-day multi-tasking, as well as managing multiple projects simultaneously with frequent change in direction and priority.

Note: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

“Nexstar is an equal opportunity employer and considers applicants for all positions without regard to race, color, gender, national origin, age, religious creed, disability, marital status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, veteran status, citizenship or any other characteristic protected by law.”