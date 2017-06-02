Aetna CEO says headquarters move will have ‘minimal impact’

By Published:
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The chief executive officer of Aetna Inc. says moving the insurer’s headquarters out of Hartford will have “minimal impact” on the Connecticut employee base.

The Hartford Courant (http://cour.at/1rcPVAS ) reported Friday that a letter from CEO Mark Bertolini to Aetna employees explains how a few hundred workers and a mixture of new hires and company leaders will be relocated “over time.” The insurer currently has about 5,800 employees in Connecticut.

Bertolini announced Wednesday that Aetna is in negotiations with several states to move its headquarters out of Hartford, where it has been based for nearly two centuries. Aetna hopes to have an agreement by summer.

While he says the new headquarters project represents an “exciting opportunity” for Aetna, Bertolini is stressing the health insurance giant remains committed to the Hartford community.

