Ammonia leak in East Hartford closes part of Tolland turnpike

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An ammonia leak at an East Hartford ice company has caused a part of the Tolland turnpike to temporarily close.

Police say an ammonia leak is currently being investigated at Burnside Ice. Officials have also closed Tolland Street, which is where the building is located. The building also houses the Ten Penny Brewery.

Officials are reporting there have been no injuries.

The building has not been evacuated and firefighters are currently ventilating the building.

Members of Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are currently on the scene and believe the leak was caused by a valve failure.

