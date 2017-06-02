Biggest misconceptions about drowning

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– We are heading into that time of year where people are going to be sitting poolside, enjoying time in the water. And it doesn’t take much for something to go terribly wrong.

One in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger. For every child that drowns, another five receive emergency room care.

If a drowning victim survives, some suffer from long term disabilities such as learning disabilities and in severe cases loss of basic bodily functions. The pool can certainly be a lot of fun but people have to remember that any body of water can be dangerous.

According to the CDC, between 2005 and 2014 more than 3,500 people drown here in the U.S. If you break that down, that’s 10 people a day. To go even further, one out of every 5 of those people are under the age of 14. Adults need to pay attention to all of this but the main focus is children.

If they are in a pool, they need to be supervised. Never assume someone else is watching your child. Use the buddy system and always swim with someone, especially if a lifeguard isn’t around.

The worst case scenario when it comes to being the water is drowning. It takes anywhere from 20 seconds to a minute for someone to drown so it happens very quickly. One of the biggest misconceptions is that when someone is starting to drown it’s loud and clearly visible. That is not the case.

“There’s kind of stages of drowning so they start off as a distressed swimmer so that’s when they will call out for help. When they start to drown though they can’t call out for help so it’s silent, so they will start to flail and bob up and down but won’t make any sounds,” said Lindsay Demartino, Soundview Family YMCA.

If you see someone in distress, you can either throw them something to help them float. Or just jump in and get them. You want to get them out of the pool or to a shallow area to help get their airway out of the water.

Of course, swim lessons are greatly important. They can help save someone’s life.