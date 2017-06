BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bristol man is facing a list of child sex charges, after police say he sexually abused two girls, ages nine and ten, for a year.

43-year-old Jose Rubet was arrested at his home in Bristol Wednesday. Police say a family member called police in April, saying the sexual assaults had been happening over a year in New Britain.

Police say Rubet knew the girls.

He is facing charges including Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree and Risk of Injury.