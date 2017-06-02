Cancer Survivors Day held at West Haven VA with two of News 8’s own

By Published: Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cancer Survivors Day at the West Haven Veterans Administration had a sweet theme this year.

The theme was “Candyland: The Sweet Life,” and two familiar faces were there to make life a little sweeter.

News 8’s Renée Chmiel and Kent Pierce both shared their own stories of surviving cancer.

The idea of the event is to let cancer survivors know they are not fighting alone.

“I think any time we go through challenges in life, if they’re shared challenges, if there are similarities between your story and their story, that pulls us together as people,” stated West Haven VA Director Gerald Culliton.

Fortunately, veterans know a few things about overcoming challenges and beating opponents.

This was the 12th annual Cancer Survivors Day for the VA.

Cancer Survivors Day held at West Haven VA with two of News 8s own
News 8’s Renée Chmiel and Kent Pierce are awarded at Cancer Survivors Day (Photo Courtesy: @kentpierce8/WTNH)

