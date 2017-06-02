Connecticut budget gridlock at the Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s budget battle continues at the Capitol.

The legislative session ends next week and lawmakers can’t seem to agree on much these days.

The gridlock is leading to outward frustration from lawmakers.

It was announced on Thursday that it will take a special session in order to finalize a budget. This includes many other bills, like electronic tolling, that can’t get through.

Both Democrats and Republicans are pointing the finger at one another.

“They were elected to lead this state. They don’t like tolls. Fair,” said Representative Joe Aresimonwicz (D). “What’s your plan? ‘We don’t have one to offer.’ Really?”

“They want revenue grab after revenue grab,” retorted Representative Themis Klarides (R). “…They use it as an excuse that we need to fund transportation, but they never supported a lock box that locked the money in.”

The session ends on Wednesday.