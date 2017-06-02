Connecticut man is suspected of drowning in Maine

Maine Game Wardens search Panther Pond in the town of Raymond for a missing Connecticut man (Photo: Maine State Game Wardens)
Overhead views as Maine Game Wardens search Panther Pond for a missing Connecticut man (Photo: Maine State Game Wardens)

(WTNH) — Friday morning, game wardens responded to a possible drowning victim from Connecticut at Panther pond in Maine.

Maine Warden Service drivers were on scene Friday morning at Panther Pond searching for a Connecticut man who went missing Thursday night.

Warden’s gathered that the 52-year-old Connecticut man went canoeing around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday along the eastern shore  of the pond. The man’s friends soon heard his “distressed hollering” and they called for help.

Raymond fire and game wardens responded then searched the pond both Thursday night and Friday morning. All they located was the man’s overturned canoe Friday morning.

Local authorities have assigned divers to search the pond.

 

